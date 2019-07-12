Home

Garland Dwight Green


1953 - 2019
Garland Dwight Green Obituary
Garland was born on April 17, 1953 and passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Garland was a resident of Charlottesville, Virginia at the time of passing.

Public Viewing Wednesday, July 17, 2019 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home 518 N. Washingotn Hwy Ashland, VA 23005 Wednesday, July 17, 2019 1:00 PM Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home 518 N. Washingotn Hwy Ashland, VA 23005 Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Confirm.
Published in Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland on July 12, 2019
