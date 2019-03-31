Home

Garnet was born on May 6, 1939 and passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Garnet was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

Garnet served two years in the U.S. Army and then attended Bluefield College before moving to Washington, D.C. to work.

Garnet's funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, Short Pump, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow in the church's cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Mountain Mission School, 1760 Edgewater Drive, Grundy, Va. 24614.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Mar. 31, 2019
