Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
(434) 447-7171
Gary Alan Moseley


01/05/1959 - 06/24/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Alan Moseley Obituary
Gary was born on January 5, 1959 and passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Gary was a resident of La Crosse, Virginia at the time of passing.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted Friday, June 28, 2019 in La Crosse Cemetery at 2:00 P.M.. The family will receive friends Thursday from 7:00 to 8:30 P.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Brodnax Assembly of God Church, 181 North Ave., Brodnax, VA 23920.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on June 26, 2019
