Gary was born on January 5, 1959 and passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Gary was a resident of La Crosse, Virginia at the time of passing.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Friday, June 28, 2019 in La Crosse Cemetery at 2:00 P.M.. The family will receive friends Thursday from 7:00 to 8:30 P.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brodnax Assembly of God Church, 181 North Ave., Brodnax, VA 23920.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on June 26, 2019