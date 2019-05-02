|
Gary passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Gary was a resident of Moseley, Virginia at the time of passing.
His family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Tomahawk Baptist Church, 12920 Hull Street Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23112. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Tomahawk Baptist Church 12920 Hull Street Road Midlothian VA 23112 Tomahawk Baptist Church Cemetery 12920 HULL STREET ROAD Midlothian VA 23112 Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association P.O. Box 55071 #15530 | Boston, MA 02205-5071 (800) 601-0613 https://www.ecaware.org Tomahawk Baptist Church 12920 Hull Street Rd Midlothian, VA 23112.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association or to Tomahawk Baptist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 2, 2019