Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Cox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary Cox Obituary
Gary passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Gary was a resident of Moseley, Virginia at the time of passing.

His family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Tomahawk Baptist Church, 12920 Hull Street Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23112. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Tomahawk Baptist Church 12920 Hull Street Road Midlothian VA 23112 Tomahawk Baptist Church Cemetery 12920 HULL STREET ROAD Midlothian VA 23112 Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association P.O. Box 55071 #15530 | Boston, MA 02205-5071 (800) 601-0613 https://www.ecaware.org Tomahawk Baptist Church 12920 Hull Street Rd Midlothian, VA 23112.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association or to Tomahawk Baptist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now