Gary was born on June 16, 1946 and passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Gary was a resident of Quinton, Virginia at the time of passing.
Gary graduated from George Washington High School in June 1964, and spent his early adult years working at Dan River Mills, Tate Manufacturing Co. and other local businesses in the Danville area.
In February 1966, Gary joined the U.S. Navy.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Please keep my message private.
