Gary was born on August 4, 1945 and passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019.
Gary was a resident of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee at the time of passing.
His family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until his Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 p.m. at Austin and Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville with Rev. Rhonda Lee officiating. APR 4. 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Memorial Service APR 4. 7:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Memorial Service begins.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The Luther Indian Ministries, 15400 Capital Dr #20, Brookfield, WI 53005, or to the Academy of Country Music, Lifting Lives, www.acmliftinglives.org/donate, in memory of Gary Crossett.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Apr. 1, 2019