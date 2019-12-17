|
Gasper was born on May 4, 1936 and passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Gasper Walter "WALLY" Messina, on December 12, 2019 Wally was called home to be with the Lord. Services will be private.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Dec. 17, 2019