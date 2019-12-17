Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
804-404-8234
Resources
More Obituaries for Gasper Messina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gasper Wally Messina


05/04/1936 - 12/12/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gasper Wally Messina Obituary
Gasper was born on May 4, 1936 and passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Gasper Wally Messina - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Gasper Wally Messina Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Gasper Wally Messina Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-12-17T13:32:41-05:00 In Loving Memory Gasper Wally Messina May 4, 1936 - Dec. 12, 2019 Gasper Walter "WALLY" Messina, o n December 12, 2019 Wally was called home to be with the Lord. Services will be private.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -