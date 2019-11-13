"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
Gayle (Collier) Johnston

JOHNSTON, Gayle Collier; 73, of King and Queen Courthouse, VA, went to sleep in Jesus, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, and awaits his second coming. She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Joseph Collier. She is survived by her husband, Herman L. Johnston; children, Wesley E. Smith Jr. (Becky) and Lisa S. Nash (Melvin); 9 grandchildren, Codie, Kyle, Josiah, Reid, Brayden, Colby, Tyler, Aaron and Levi; 1 great-granddaughter, Madison; brother, Jamie B. Collier and sister, Beverly Dobrick; and many nieces and nephews. Gayle was a member of Tappahanock 7th Day Adventist Church. She loved the Lord, her family and her animals. Her greatest joy was her time spent with her children and grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held, 2:00 pm; Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Hanover Memorial Park.



Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Nov. 13, 2019
