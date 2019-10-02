Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Gayle Lee Beville


11/01/1930 - 10/01/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gayle Lee Beville Obituary
Gayle was born on November 1, 1930 and passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

CW4 Beville served his country for 42 years in the National Guard, United States Army, and Reserves.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 with Rev. David Prather and Rev. Justin Beville officiating. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on October 4, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 2, 2019
