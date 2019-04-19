Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gaynell Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaynell Hatchell Turner


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gaynell Hatchell Turner Obituary
Gaynell was born on March 19, 1938 and passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Gaynell was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hopewell, with the Rev. Jacob Sahms, officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or to the in memory of Gaynell Turner.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
Download Now