Gaynell was born on March 19, 1938 and passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Gaynell was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hopewell, with the Rev. Jacob Sahms, officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or to the in memory of Gaynell Turner.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 19, 2019