Mr. Gosney was born on July 17, 1936 and passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Mr. Gosney was a resident of La Crosse, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be conducted at Olive Branch Baptist Church on Thursday May 9th at 2:00 P.M. with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Olive Branch Baptist Church Building Fund at 5223 Blackridge Road, La Crosse, VA 23950.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on May 7, 2019