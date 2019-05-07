Home

Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
(434) 447-7171
Gene Alvis Gosney


07/17/1936 - 05/07/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gene Alvis Gosney Obituary
Mr. Gosney was born on July 17, 1936 and passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Mr. Gosney was a resident of La Crosse, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be conducted at Olive Branch Baptist Church on Thursday May 9th at 2:00 P.M. with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Olive Branch Baptist Church Building Fund at 5223 Blackridge Road, La Crosse, VA 23950.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on May 7, 2019
