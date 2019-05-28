|
|
Mr. Edmonds was born on July 3, 1946 and passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Mr. Edmonds was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
After graduation from Carter G. Woodson High School, Gene served honorably in the United States Navy until 1969.
Funeral services for Gene C. Edmonds will be held at Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Road, Hopewell, VA 23860 on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 1:00 pm. Masonic Lodge Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Pi Sigma Eta - National Morticians Fraternity Virginia Morticians Association.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the , amp.cancer.org , in honor of his memory.
Published in Bland & Tucker Funeral Home on May 28, 2019