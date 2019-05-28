Home

Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
1500 Arlington Road
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-5357
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
1500 Arlington Road
Hopewell, VA 23860
Gene Carey Edmonds


Gene Carey Edmonds
1946 - 2019
Gene Carey Edmonds Obituary
Mr. Edmonds was born on July 3, 1946 and passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Mr. Edmonds was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

After graduation from Carter G. Woodson High School, Gene served honorably in the United States Navy until 1969.

Funeral services for Gene C. Edmonds will be held at Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Road, Hopewell, VA 23860 on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 1:00 pm. Masonic Lodge Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Pi Sigma Eta - National Morticians Fraternity Virginia Morticians Association.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the , amp.cancer.org , in honor of his memory.
Published in Bland & Tucker Funeral Home on May 28, 2019
