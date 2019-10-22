|
|
Gene was born on April 29, 1936 and passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
After finishing his duty with the Navy, he attended Old Dominion University and graduated in 1966, while working part time as a carrier/clerk for the United States Postal Service (USPS).
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, Nash and Slaw Chapel in King George, VA. Burial will be immediately after the funeral at Historyland Memorial Park, King George, VA, donations may be sent to the Salvation Army in lieu of flowers.
Burial will be immediately after the funeral at Historyland Memorial Park, King George, VA, donations may be sent to the Salvation Army in lieu of flowers.
Published in Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel on Oct. 22, 2019