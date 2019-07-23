|
Geneva passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Geneva was a resident of Wilsons, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, with funeral services following at 11 a.m., in Grace United Methodist Church, 1705 Cox Road, Wilsons, VA 23894. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, Blackstone, VA . www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church, c/o Gweneth Procise at the church address.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on July 23, 2019