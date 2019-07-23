Home

Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
1705 Cox Road
Wilsons, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
1705 Cox Road
Wilsons, VA
View Map
Geneva Ayers Shepherd

Geneva Ayers Shepherd Obituary
Geneva passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Geneva was a resident of Wilsons, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, with funeral services following at 11 a.m., in Grace United Methodist Church, 1705 Cox Road, Wilsons, VA 23894. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, Blackstone, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church, c/o Gweneth Procise at the church address.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on July 23, 2019
