Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Ann Catholic Church
17111 Jefferson Davis Highway
Colonial Heights, VA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Ann Catholic Church
17111 Jefferson Davis Highway
Colonial Heights, VA
Genevieve McCloskey Ramey


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Genevieve McCloskey Ramey Obituary
Genevieve was born on September 26, 1939 and passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Mrs. Ramey resided in Newport News, Virginia, graduating from St. Vincent de Paul High School (now Peninsula Catholic) in 1957.

A funeral mass will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Highway, Colonial Heights, Virginia. Family visitation will begin an hour before the service and a reception hosted by the Catholic Daughters will take place in Condon Hall immediately following mass. A private burial will be held at a later date at St. Ann's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pregnancy Support Center of the Tri-Cities, 700 Sycamore Street, Suite 12, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, or to Fisher House (137F), 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23249.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 30, 2019
