George Aylett "Barney" Barnette Obituary
BARNETTE, George A. "Barney," 69, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed peacefully in his sleep on October 14, 2019. Barney was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Allie Barnette, his beloved wife of 42 years, Becky; and brother Francis Barnette. He is survived by his children, Jason Barnette (Allison) and Hannah (JC); 3 grandchildren Emma, Henley, and Johnny; his sister, Margaret Ann Bennett (Jim) and 2 nieces; sister-in-law Jackie Barnette, nephew and niece. He was a 1968 Graduate of Lee Davis High School, and 1978 graduate of Ferrum College; where he played football. He served his country in the U.S. Army as an MP in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed spending his time at home watching College Football games, both old and new. He was always willing to be a helping hand to friends and family with their projects. In most recent years, he was a proud Grandpa to his 3 grandchildren, whom he loved to brag about. He was quick with wit, and sarcasm. A gathering of friends and family to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, October 19th from 4-8PM at Monaghan Funeral Home; 7300 Creighton Parkway; Mechanicsville. Military Honors will be presented at the conclusion of the celebration.  In lieu of flowers, please donate to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105 in his memory.
