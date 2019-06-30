|
|
George passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
George was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
Brad served in the U.S. Air Force, retired from DuPont and owned Virginia Vinyl Signs for 27 years.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Forest Lawn Cemetery 4000 Pilots Lane Richmond VA 23222.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 30, 2019