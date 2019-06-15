|
George was born on March 3, 1950 and passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
George was a resident of Prince George, Virginia at the time of passing.
There will be a service held on Monday, June 16th 2019, at City Point Restoration Church of God at 5:00pm, with a visitation an hour before at 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to City Point Restoration Church of God at 2300 Bluefield St, Hopewell, Va. 23860.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on June 15, 2019