George Edward Janeka


03/03/1950 - 06/12/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Edward Janeka Obituary
George was born on March 3, 1950 and passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

George was a resident of Prince George, Virginia at the time of passing.

There will be a service held on Monday, June 16th 2019, at City Point Restoration Church of God at 5:00pm, with a visitation an hour before at 4:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to City Point Restoration Church of God at 2300 Bluefield St, Hopewell, Va. 23860.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on June 15, 2019
