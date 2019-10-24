McCAFFERTY, George E.; 70, of Sandston, went to his laughing place on October 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Wallace E., Sr. and Helen McCafferty, as well as his in laws William and Valerie Horn. He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years Gladys "Cricket" McCafferty, daughter Erin Leigh Krevonick and her husband Mike; son Shaun Patrick; grandson Mikey Krevonick, and his faithful companion Halo. George was a proud Vietnam veteran during his service in the United States Army and also served as a criminal investigator/special agent with the Internal Revenue Service for 24 years until his retirement. Some of his greatest loves, besides his family, was his love for model trains, Christmas, and all things Disney. The family will receive friends Monday, October 28, 2019, from 4pm-8pm, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 where a celebration of life will also be held at 3pm Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Which just so happens to be the same time as the daily parade at Disney World. Interment will be private. Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Oct. 24, 2019