Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
New Jerusalem Fellowship Church
5500 Middle Road
Prince George, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Henry Myers Sr.


01/23/1940 - 02/07/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Henry Myers Sr. Obituary
George Henry Myers, Sr., 79, of Petersburg went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Boyd M. Myers, Sr. and Betty Irene Myers Wallace; a sister, Judith Ann Myers Yajcaji; Loving wife of 54 years, Sandra Maxine Sturkey Myers. George is survived by his daughters, Wanda Cherubini (Charles, Sr.), Betty Myers-Knight, Tamara Gage (Eric); son, George Myers, Jr. (Aubrey); nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren (all girls); brother, Boyd M. Myers, Jr. (Betty Lou); sister, Margaret Ann Myers Ryan (Tom); six half siblings and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, 5500 Middle Road, Prince George, VA 23875 for his celebration at the church. Final rest will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made directly to New Jerusalem Fellowship Church in honor of George.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries