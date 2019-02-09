|
George Henry Myers, Sr., 79, of Petersburg went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Boyd M. Myers, Sr. and Betty Irene Myers Wallace; a sister, Judith Ann Myers Yajcaji; Loving wife of 54 years, Sandra Maxine Sturkey Myers. George is survived by his daughters, Wanda Cherubini (Charles, Sr.), Betty Myers-Knight, Tamara Gage (Eric); son, George Myers, Jr. (Aubrey); nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren (all girls); brother, Boyd M. Myers, Jr. (Betty Lou); sister, Margaret Ann Myers Ryan (Tom); six half siblings and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, 5500 Middle Road, Prince George, VA 23875 for his celebration at the church. Final rest will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made directly to New Jerusalem Fellowship Church in honor of George.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Feb. 9, 2019