Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA 23139
804-598-3270
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
May Memorial Baptist Church
Powhatan, VA
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Kenbridge Heights Cemetery.
George (Wayne) Matthews Obituary
George was born on March 3, 1947 and passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019.

He loved bluegrass music, working with tractors, Nascar races, spending time with his children and grandchildren, who Loved their "PaPa". Wayne was a 1965 graduate of Hermitage High School and a 1996 graduate of VCU with a degree in Business Administration.

The family will receive friends tonight (Wednesday) in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy.(Rt.60) Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the May Memorial Baptist Church, Powhatan. Interment at 2 p.m. in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery.
Published in Bennett & Barden Funeral Home on Oct. 22, 2019
