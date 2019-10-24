|
George passed away in October 2019.
He was a WWII US Navy Veteran, a charter member of Mechanicsville Church of Christ, a 32 nd Degree Mason, and retired as Post Master of Mechanicsville.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services, with Masonic Rites, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ACCA Shrine Transportation Fund, 1712 Bellevue Ave, Richmond, VA 23227.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Oct. 24, 2019