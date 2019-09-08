|
|
George passed away in September 2019.
He graduated from Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y., and went on to become manager of employee benefits with General Electric for 40 years.
He was in the Army Specialized Training Program and was quickly promoted to Sergeant.
The family will receive friends 12 to 2 p.m. with a prayer service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Bliley-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Following will be a private graveside service for family. Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Prayer Service Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 St. James Armenian Church 834 Pepper Av.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Armenian Church, 834 Pepper Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226, or Holy Cross Armenian Church, 255 Spring Ave., Troy, N.Y. 12180.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 8, 2019