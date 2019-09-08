Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
George Ovigian Obituary
George passed away in September 2019.

He graduated from Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y., and went on to become manager of employee benefits with General Electric for 40 years.

He was in the Army Specialized Training Program and was quickly promoted to Sergeant.

The family will receive friends 12 to 2 p.m. with a prayer service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Bliley-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Following will be a private graveside service for family. Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Prayer Service Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 St. James Armenian Church 834 Pepper Av.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Armenian Church, 834 Pepper Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226, or Holy Cross Armenian Church, 255 Spring Ave., Troy, N.Y. 12180.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 8, 2019
