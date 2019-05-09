Home

Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
George Tucker


12/07/1936 - 05/08/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Tucker Obituary
George was born on December 7, 1936 and passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

George was a resident of Cedar Hill, Tennessee at the time of passing.

He was a school teacher in the Sumner County school system for 27 years and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Memorial services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Saturday, May 18th, at 3:00PM with Dr. Larry Robertson and Bro. The family will receive friends at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Saturday, May 18th, from 1:00PM until the hour of service at 3:00PM.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the or Alive Hospice and may be sent in care of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on May 9, 2019
