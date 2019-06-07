Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Resources
More Obituaries for George Nuckols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George William (Bill) Nuckols

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George William (Bill) Nuckols Obituary
George passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

George was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be conducted Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Green Meadow Family Cemetery in New Kent.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now