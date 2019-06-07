|
|
George passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
George was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be conducted Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Green Meadow Family Cemetery in New Kent.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 7, 2019