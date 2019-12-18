|
Gerald passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will reconvene 3 p.m. at Rowanta Church Cemetery, 16425 Old Stage Rd., Dinwiddie, VA 23841.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made through Jerry's personal memorial page at inmemof.org/jerry-critcher.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on Dec. 18, 2019