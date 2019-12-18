"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Services
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
View Map
Interment
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Rowanta Church Cemetery
16425 Old Stage Rd.
Dinwiddie, VA
View Map
Resources
Gerald W. (Jerry) Critcher

Gerald W. (Jerry) Critcher Obituary
Gerald passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will reconvene 3 p.m. at Rowanta Church Cemetery, 16425 Old Stage Rd., Dinwiddie, VA 23841.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made through Jerry's personal memorial page at inmemof.org/jerry-critcher.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on Dec. 18, 2019
