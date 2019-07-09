|
Geraldine passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Geraldine was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made through her personal memorial page at inmemof.org/geraldine-hopper.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on July 9, 2019