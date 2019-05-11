|
|
Geraldine was born on April 22, 1937 and passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Geraldine was a resident of Prince George, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at City Point Restoration Church of God 2300 Bluefield St. Hopewell, VA 23860. A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Church. Interment will take place in Southlawn Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 11, 2019