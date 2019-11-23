|
Geraldine was born on August 17, 1948 and passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019.
She received her Practical Nursing Certificate from Lynchburg General Hospital School of Practical Nursing and her Registered Nursing Degree from John Tyler Community College in Chester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to John Tyler Community College Foundation-Student Scholarship, 800 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian, VA 23114 or online at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/tylerdonatenow in honor of Mrs. Geraldine Olanrewaju.
