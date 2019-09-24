|
Geraldine was born on June 4, 1922 and passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11am at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Orlinda. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Randall Wilson, Chris Wilson, Nash Legrand, IV, Woody Ellis, Matt Baliss and Randall Wilson serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9am until the hour of service at 11am.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Sept. 24, 2019