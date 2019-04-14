|
Gilbert passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Gilbert was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.
Gilbert served in the United States Army and was retired from Bell Atlantic Phone Company.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832.
Memorial contributions may be made to Swift Creek Baptist Church, www.swiftcreekbaptist.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 14, 2019