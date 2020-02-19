|
|
Gladys Bishop Wiseman, 95, of Prince George went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Percy Bishop and Irene Cox Bishop; brother, Fenner Bishop, son, James Wiseman, her sister, Florine Taylor and her loving husband of 63 years, Roland Wiseman. She is survived by her daughters, Rose Scott (Wayne Powers) and Marguerite Bishop (Blake); grandchildren, Thomas Roland "T.R." Brockwell, Jr, Howard Scott, Cory Scott, Wesley Wiseman and five great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Gregory Memorial Presbyterian Church, 6300 Courthouse Road, Prince George VA 23875. Her funeral ceremony will be at the church at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 with Rev. Dr. Jason Cashing officiating. Gladys is the last charter member of Gregory Memorial Presbyterian Church. Final rest will be in Merchants Hope Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Gregory Memorial Presbyterian Church, 6300 Courthouse Road, Prince George VA 23875.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Feb. 19, 2020