"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA 23116
(804) 730-0035
For more information about
Gladys Chapman Bayer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA 23116
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
111 Fairview St.
Buchanan, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Chapman Bayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Hilda Chapman Bayer


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gladys Hilda Chapman Bayer Obituary
Gladys H. Chapman Bayer, 95, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully with her caretakers on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Bayer, AT&T Pioneer; and siblings, Beverly, Richard, Helen, Elizabeth and Mary. Left to cherish her memory are her son, George M. Bayer (Marcia), a retired packaging representative; grandsons, George Stuart Bayer (Krista) and Lyle Longstreet Bayer (Melissa); great-granddaughters, Eva Jeannette and Morgan Elizabeth; as well as numerous cousins. She was a loyal, dutiful wife and a supportive mother. Gladys enjoyed active sports as a young woman and was a significant player on the Buchanan High School Varsity Basketball team, having been written up in the paper for high scorer against Roanoke teams several times. She was a fun person to be around and she is going to be missed greatly, but never forgotten. The Bayer family would like to thank Heritage Green's nursing personnel for helping her until the end and extend a special thanks to At Home Care Hospice including Ginnie, Lisa and the crew. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, at Fairview Cemetery, 111 Fairview St., Buchanan, Va. 24066. Online condolences may be left at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published in Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
Download Now