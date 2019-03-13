Gladys H. Chapman Bayer, 95, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully with her caretakers on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Bayer, AT&T Pioneer; and siblings, Beverly, Richard, Helen, Elizabeth and Mary. Left to cherish her memory are her son, George M. Bayer (Marcia), a retired packaging representative; grandsons, George Stuart Bayer (Krista) and Lyle Longstreet Bayer (Melissa); great-granddaughters, Eva Jeannette and Morgan Elizabeth; as well as numerous cousins. She was a loyal, dutiful wife and a supportive mother. Gladys enjoyed active sports as a young woman and was a significant player on the Buchanan High School Varsity Basketball team, having been written up in the paper for high scorer against Roanoke teams several times. She was a fun person to be around and she is going to be missed greatly, but never forgotten. The Bayer family would like to thank Heritage Green's nursing personnel for helping her until the end and extend a special thanks to At Home Care Hospice including Ginnie, Lisa and the crew. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, at Fairview Cemetery, 111 Fairview St., Buchanan, Va. 24066. Online condolences may be left at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com. Published in Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary