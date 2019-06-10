|
|
Gladys Hurd Lovelady, 73, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June, 9, 2019. She is the daughter of the late, Hampton and Ova Bell Lawson Hurd and is also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Willis and Doyle Hurd. Gladys is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Martin, Cindy Cummings (Greg); son, Scott Lovelady (Patty); grandchildren, Zachary Lovelady, Quinton Cummings, Daniel Cummings; sisters, Verna Jerrell, Erma Willis; brother, Junior Hurd and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Gladys was a lifelong resident of Virginia born in Jonesville and cherished her grandchildren above all else. The family will receive friends at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N. 6th Ave in Hopewell on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral ceremony for Gladys will be at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater, Virginia at a future date. Final rest will be in Flower Gap Church Cemetery
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on June 10, 2019