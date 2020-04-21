Home

Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
Southlawn Memorial Park
1944 Birdsong Rd.
Prince George, VA
View Map
Service
Private
Southlawn Memorial Park
1911 Birdsong Rd.
Prince George, VA
Gladys Williams Obituary
Gladys Audrey Williams, 81 of North Dinwiddie went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Herbert F. and Annie Lowdy Ashton. Gladys is also preceded in death by a brother, Richard F. Ashton; sister-in-law, Marylyn Ann Ashton and her loving husband, Billy W. Williams. She is survived by her niece, Beth Ashton; nephew and family, Steve and Robyn Ashton and children CJ Bell and Tori Ashton; step daughter, Pam Gainey (Tony); grandchildren, Jessica Petry (Elliott) and Leanna Collins (Dave); great grandchildren, Isabelle Petry, Noah Petry, Blake Collins and Jase Collins and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Gladys retired after a long career in the medical field as a CNA. The family will have a private graveside ceremony at Southlawn Memorial Park on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Condolences may be registered at www.memorialfh.com.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Apr. 21, 2020
