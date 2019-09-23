|
Glen passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Memorial services, will be held 2 pm., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone with visitation following. Graveside services will be held 2pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 with masonic rites at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 North Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA 23666.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Sept. 23, 2019