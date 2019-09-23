Home

Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Joseph McMillian Funeral Home
1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460)
near Blackstone, VA
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
2551 North Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA
Glen Ray Keener

Glen Ray Keener Obituary
Glen passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Glen passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Memorial services, will be held 2 pm., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone with visitation following. Graveside services will be held 2pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 with masonic rites at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 North Armistead Avenue, Hampton, VA 23666.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Sept. 23, 2019
