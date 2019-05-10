Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Dodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Bryant Dodson


10/03/1967 - 05/09/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenda Bryant Dodson Obituary
Glenda was born on October 3, 1967 and passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Glenda was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 1pm to 2pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will follow at 2pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Bermuda Memorial Park.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.