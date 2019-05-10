|
|
Glenda was born on October 3, 1967 and passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Glenda was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 1pm to 2pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will follow at 2pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Bermuda Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 10, 2019