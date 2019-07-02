Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Glenda (Gail) Headley Obituary
Glenda passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Glenda was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

Visitation will be held 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, with services beginning at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Optimist International Youth Programs Foundation (Optimist Junior Golf), a 501(c)(3) corporation, 4494 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, Mo. 63108 or Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, in memory of Gail Headley.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 2, 2019
