Glenn Allen Altizer, 51, of Hopewell, VA, formerly of Buchanan County, VA, passed away suddenly from heart complications on January 19, 2020. Born in Washington, DC on June 23, 1968, he was the son of Robert C. (Wort) Altizer and the late Alice G. Hopkins Altizer, who died on May 20, 2003.
Glenn grew up at Little Prater, was a 1986 graduate of Grundy Senior High School, and attended Southwest Virginia Community College prior to entering the U.S. Army. He served in South Korea and was later stationed in Ft. Lewis, WA. He was honorably discharged in 1992 and lived in Tacoma, WA for 2 years after his military service. Glenn moved back to Virginia and was also diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 1994. He received training to become a CNA and worked at The Berkshire in Vinton, VA while also going to school at ECPI where he received an Associates Degree in Biomedical Technology. He moved to the Richmond area in 1998, where worked and lived until his passing. Glenn loved his cat Bootsie, enjoyed music and firearms, and was proud to be an American.
Glenn is survived by his dad and step-mom, Bonnie Altizer, of Maxie, VA, his biological daughter of Richmond, VA, and his brothers Charlie Altizer and wife Tami of Breaks, VA, Bryant Altizer and wife Dewana of Radford, VA, and John Altizer and wife Maggie of Asheville, NC. He is also survived by nieces Katrina Grizzle, Alicia Altizer, Virginia Pharr, and Hannah Altizer, nephew Hogan Altizer, and several great nephews and nieces.
A brief funeral service with military honors will be held at 1:00 on February 4, 2020, at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, VA. Friends and family are invited to attend. Memorial Funeral Home in Hopewell has assisted the family, and online condolences can be left at www.memorialfh.com.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Jan. 31, 2020