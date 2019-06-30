|
|
Glenn passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.
Glenn was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 30, 2019