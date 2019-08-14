|
|
Glenn was born on February 17, 1946 and passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at Austin and Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, on Thursday, August 15th, at 1:00 p.m. with Bishop Wayne Hall and Bro. Corey Minter officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Joelton with Rick Williams, Gyle Head, Chris Jones, Terry Jones, Ryan Sterry, and Tony Jones serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 14th from 4 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 1:00 p.m. Glenn was born on February 17, 1946 in Cleveland, Tennessee to the late L.V., Sr. and Bernice Taylor Jones-Lawson.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to in Memphis, in Cincinnati, OH , or New Hope Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 14, 2019