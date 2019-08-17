Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Glenwood Padgett

Glenwood Padgett Obituary
Glenwood passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Bliley's -Central, 3801 Augusta Ave, where his funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday with a reception following at the funeral home. Interment will follow the reception at Westhampton Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Westhampton Memorial Park 10000 Patterson Avenue Richmond VA 23233 OF GREATER RICHMOND 201 Temple Ave Colonial Heights, VA 23834.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the of Greater Richmond, 201 Temple Ave., Colonial Heights, VA 23834.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 17, 2019
