|
|
Gloria was born on September 22, 1938 and passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Hyles Baptist Church, 7220 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, VA 23832. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hyles Baptist Church in memory of Gloria Merrick.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Aug. 20, 2019