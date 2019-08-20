Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Merrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Ann Merrick


09/22/1938 - 08/19/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria Ann Merrick Obituary
Gloria was born on September 22, 1938 and passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Hyles Baptist Church, 7220 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, VA 23832. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hyles Baptist Church in memory of Gloria Merrick.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.