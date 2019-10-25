Home

Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lifehouse Fellowship Church
Joelton, TN
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Lifehouse Fellowship Church
Joelton, TN
Burial
Following Services
Joelton Hills Memory Gardens
Gloria Chambliss

Gloria Chambliss Obituary
Gloria was born on April 21, 1935 and passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Burial will follow at Joelton Hills Memory Gardens with Sean Moule, Brent Miller, Bryan Laurenson, Ricky Sullins, Samuel Bruce, Michael Booker, Josh Randall, and Scott Kerr serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Sunday, October 27th, from 12-6:00PM, Monday, October 28th from 2-7:00PM, and on Tuesday at the church from 10:00AM until the hour of service at 12:00PM.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Oct. 25, 2019
