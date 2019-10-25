|
Gloria was born on April 21, 1935 and passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Burial will follow at Joelton Hills Memory Gardens with Sean Moule, Brent Miller, Bryan Laurenson, Ricky Sullins, Samuel Bruce, Michael Booker, Josh Randall, and Scott Kerr serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Sunday, October 27th, from 12-6:00PM, Monday, October 28th from 2-7:00PM, and on Tuesday at the church from 10:00AM until the hour of service at 12:00PM.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Oct. 25, 2019