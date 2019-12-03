Home

Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
804-404-8234
Gloria Isabel Acosta de Gonzalez


Gloria Isabel Acosta de Gonzalez Obituary
Gloria passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Gloria Isabel Acosta de Gonzalez passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Dec. 3, 2019
