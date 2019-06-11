|
Gloria passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Gloria was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Richmond Evangelistic Center-Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 5300 Walmsley Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23224. The Family Will Receive Friends Richmond Evangelistic Center-Seventh-Day Adventist Church 5300 Walmsley Blvd Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Richmond Evangelistic Center 5300 Walmsley Blvd (804) 232-1759.
A funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond Evangelistic Center.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 11, 2019