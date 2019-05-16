"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
804-427-2000
Gloria Lucie (Saati) Nacouzi

Gloria Lucie (Saati) Nacouzi

Gloria Lucie (Saati) Nacouzi Obituary
NACOUZI, Gloria Lucie, 87, recently of Aylett, VA, (formerly of Raleigh, NC)  went to be with the Lord, Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, John Nacouzi, and two brothers. Gloria is survived by her devoted children, Vincent Nacouzi (Michelle), George Jean Nacouzi, and Diana Rita Gianos (Paul); two grandchildren, David and Sarah Nacouzi; two sisters and two brothers. Gloria was an amazing lady. Fearless, strong, compassionate, and always there with an open door to anyone in need. She loved to run and exercise and was the most extraordinary cook ever. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and cherished her time spent with her family. She will be greatly missed, and her memory forever cherished in their hearts. A celebration of her life will be held in California at a later date.
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on May 16, 2019
