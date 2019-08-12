Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church
4611 Sadler Rd
Glen Allen, VA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church
4611 Sadler Rd
Glen Allen, VA
Gloria Schroder


Gloria Schroder Obituary
Gloria was born on October 31, 1931 and passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Gloria was born on October 31, 1931 and passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 13th, at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. There will also be visitation Wednesday, August 14th, 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church. Funeral service will follow 11 am at St. Anthony's.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church, 4611 Sadler Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060, or a .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 12, 2019
