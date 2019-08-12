|
|
Gloria was born on October 31, 1931 and passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 13th, at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. There will also be visitation Wednesday, August 14th, 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church. Funeral service will follow 11 am at St. Anthony's.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church, 4611 Sadler Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060, or a .
