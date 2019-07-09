Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Southlawn Memorial Park
Gloria Smith Brown


Gloria was born on December 10, 1923 and passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Gloria was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

She is survived by her daughter, Anita Brown Nelson; grandchildren, David Martin Goff, Allison Kelsey Goff, Heather Middleton Craft; six great-grandchildren, Mitchell Craft, Lucas Craft, Gabriel Goff, Isabel Goff, Benjamin Wittrien, William Wittrien all of Richmond; and son in-law W.P. Goff of Sunset Beach N.C.. Gloria attended Averett College in Danville.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Friday, July 12th at the J.T.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 9, 2019
