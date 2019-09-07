Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Goldie P. Locke


06/18/1923 - 09/06/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Goldie P. Locke Obituary
Goldie was born on June 18, 1923 and passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.

She later graduated as valedictorian at Hardin Reynolds Memorial High School in Critz, VA in 1942.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West End Presbyterian Church or the in memory of Goldie Locke.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 7, 2019
